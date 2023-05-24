The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, battle Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .275 with 12 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 83rd in the league in slugging.

Blackmon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 in his last outings.

Blackmon has gotten a hit in 30 of 43 games this year (69.8%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (30.2%).

He has hit a home run in 7.0% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has driven home a run in 13 games this season (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.6% of his games.

In 46.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 21 GP 22 16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 9 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings