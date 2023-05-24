On Wednesday, Elias Diaz (.452 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.504) and total hits (48) this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
  • In 32 of 41 games this year (78.0%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (34.1%).
  • He has homered in 9.8% of his games this season, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Diaz has picked up an RBI in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
.396 AVG .281
.415 OBP .369
.646 SLG .333
6 XBH 3
3 HR 0
13 RBI 5
9/3 K/BB 13/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 19
19 (86.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
9 (40.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Alcantara (1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5).
