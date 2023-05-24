The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Castro At The Plate

  • Castro is batting .274 with six doubles and three walks.
  • Castro has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of them.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
  • Castro has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with two or more RBI five times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
.333 AVG .176
.320 OBP .237
.417 SLG .206
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
3/0 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 12
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • Marlins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
