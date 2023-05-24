Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:31 AM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro and his .438 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .274 with six doubles and three walks.
- Castro has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this season, with more than one hit in 14.8% of them.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 27 games this year.
- Castro has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (nine of 27), with two or more RBI five times (18.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (29.6%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.333
|AVG
|.176
|.320
|OBP
|.237
|.417
|SLG
|.206
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|10 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (58 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins are sending Alcantara (1-5) to the mound to make his 10th start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 65th in ERA (5.21), 42nd in WHIP (1.246), and 38th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.