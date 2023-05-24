On Wednesday, Mike Moustakas (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, two walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Sandy Alcantara. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Rangers.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has five doubles, two home runs and nine walks while batting .239.
  • Moustakas has picked up a hit in 13 of 27 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has homered in two of 27 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Moustakas has driven in a run in 10 games this year (37.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 games this season (40.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
.222 AVG .269
.333 OBP .323
.444 SLG .346
4 XBH 2
1 HR 0
6 RBI 3
7/5 K/BB 11/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 14
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins' 4.47 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (58 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.21 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 5.21 ERA ranks 65th, 1.246 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
