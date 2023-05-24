Randal Grichuk -- batting .297 with three doubles, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, on May 24 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Marlins.

Coors Field

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .344.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in 15 of 17 games this year (88.2%), including seven multi-hit games (41.2%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 17 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this season (35.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 52.9% of his games this year (nine of 17), with two or more runs three times (17.6%).

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 9 GP 8 8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

