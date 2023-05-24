Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will play Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 38 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Fueled by 149 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 17th in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .256 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 14th in the majors with 218 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Rockies rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.6) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.91 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.473 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Karl Kauffmann heads to the mound for the Rockies to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Rangers L 7-2 Away Karl Kauffmann Martín Pérez 5/20/2023 Rangers L 11-5 Away Kyle Freeland Jon Gray 5/21/2023 Rangers L 13-3 Away Connor Seabold Andrew Heaney 5/22/2023 Marlins W 5-3 Home Chase Anderson Edward Cabrera 5/23/2023 Marlins W 5-4 Home Austin Gomber Eury Pérez 5/24/2023 Marlins - Home Karl Kauffmann Sandy Alcantara 5/25/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Freeland Braxton Garrett 5/26/2023 Mets - Home Connor Seabold Max Scherzer 5/27/2023 Mets - Home Chase Anderson Justin Verlander 5/28/2023 Mets - Home Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/29/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Karl Kauffmann Ryne Nelson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.