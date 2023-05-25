Thursday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies face the Miami Marlins and Braxton Garrett, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on May 25 against the Rangers) he went 0-for-4.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .225 with five doubles and three walks.
  • Trejo has picked up a hit in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 28 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 28 games (21.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.267 AVG .262
.267 OBP .295
.300 SLG .357
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2
Home Away
13 GP 15
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Marlins have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Marlins pitchers combine to allow 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
  • Garrett (1-2) takes the mound for the Marlins in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.60 ERA in 43 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants while surrendering one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .286 batting average against him.
