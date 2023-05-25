Mercury vs. Lynx: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Thursday, May 25, 2023, the Phoenix Mercury (0-2) face the Minnesota Lynx (0-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Mercury vs. Lynx matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Mercury vs. Lynx Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Prime Video, AZFamily, and BSN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Mercury vs. Lynx Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mercury Moneyline
|Lynx Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mercury (-3)
|161
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Mercury (-2.5)
|160.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Mercury (-2.5)
|160.5
|-160
|+120
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Mercury (-2.5)
|158.5
|-155
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Mercury vs. Lynx Betting Trends
- The Mercury went 7-15-0 ATS last season.
- The Lynx won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Mercury and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 22 times last season.
- Lynx games went over the point total 10 out of 22 times last season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.