Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Marlins - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday, Randal Grichuk (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Colorado Rockies play the Miami Marlins, whose starting pitcher will be Braxton Garrett. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Marlins.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has five doubles, a home run and eight walks while hitting .324.
- Grichuk has recorded a hit in 15 of 18 games this year (83.3%), including seven multi-hit games (38.9%).
- He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Grichuk has driven in a run in six games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.500
|AVG
|.273
|.563
|OBP
|.333
|.643
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|3/2
|K/BB
|5/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Marlins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Marlins pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.42).
- Marlins pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Marlins will send Garrett (1-2) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA and 44 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing only one hit.
- In nine games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.60, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
