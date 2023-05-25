Rockies vs. Marlins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 25
Thursday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (21-29) and the Miami Marlins (25-25) matching up at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 25.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins
- Total Prediction: Under 11 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 15-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (220 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 20
|@ Rangers
|L 11-5
|Kyle Freeland vs Jon Gray
|May 21
|@ Rangers
|L 13-3
|Connor Seabold vs Andrew Heaney
|May 22
|Marlins
|W 5-3
|Chase Anderson vs Edward Cabrera
|May 23
|Marlins
|W 5-4
|Austin Gomber vs Eury Pérez
|May 24
|Marlins
|L 10-2
|Karl Kauffmann vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 25
|Marlins
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Braxton Garrett
|May 26
|Mets
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Max Scherzer
|May 27
|Mets
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Justin Verlander
|May 28
|Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 29
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Karl Kauffmann vs Ryne Nelson
|May 30
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Zac Gallen
