Thursday's contest features the Colorado Rockies (21-29) and the Miami Marlins (25-25) matching up at Coors Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Rockies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on May 25.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Braxton Garrett (1-2) to the mound, while Kyle Freeland (4-5) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rockies 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been victorious in 18, or 45%, of the 40 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 15-20 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Colorado scores the 15th-most runs in baseball (220 total, 4.4 per game).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.02 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule