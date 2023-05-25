The Miami Marlins (25-25) and the Colorado Rockies (21-29) will match up on Thursday, May 25 at Coors Field, with Braxton Garrett getting the nod for the Marlins and Kyle Freeland taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Marlins as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +105 moneyline odds. An 11-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Marlins Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Garrett - MIA (1-2, 4.60 ERA) vs Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.88 ERA)

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Marlins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have been favored 18 times and won 11, or 61.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Marlins have a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of their games).

Miami has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Marlins went 5-2 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Miami and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (45%) in those games.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win 15 times in 35 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 4-4.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Marlins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+105) Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+145) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (-105) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+155) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.