The Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jorge Soler and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info

When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits).

He has a .276/.366/.429 slash line so far this year.

Blackmon has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 at Rangers May. 19 1-for-4 1 0 0 2

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Braxton Garrett Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Garrett Stats

The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Garrett Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Giants May. 20 6.1 1 0 0 8 1 vs. Reds May. 14 5.0 3 1 1 8 1 at Diamondbacks May. 8 5.1 7 4 4 6 1 vs. Braves May. 3 4.1 14 11 11 3 2 at Braves Apr. 27 3.0 1 0 0 3 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Soler Stats

Soler has 45 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.

He has a slash line of .251/.330/.542 so far this year.

Soler has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies May. 24 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Rockies May. 23 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Rockies May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 21 4-for-5 1 1 3 7 at Giants May. 20 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Arraez Stats

Luis Arraez has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .371/.422/.465 slash line so far this season.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 at Rockies May. 23 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rockies May. 22 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants May. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Giants May. 20 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.