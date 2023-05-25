Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Marlins on May 25, 2023
The Miami Marlins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jorge Soler and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rockies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Blackmon Stats
- Charlie Blackmon has 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 19 walks and 18 RBI (45 total hits).
- He has a .276/.366/.429 slash line so far this year.
- Blackmon has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and an RBI.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Marlins
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rangers
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|at Rangers
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon or other Rockies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Braxton Garrett Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Garrett Stats
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-2) for his ninth start of the season.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Garrett has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Garrett Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|May. 20
|6.1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 14
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|5.1
|7
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|4.1
|14
|11
|11
|3
|2
|at Braves
|Apr. 27
|3.0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Freeland's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Soler Stats
- Soler has 45 hits with 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.
- He has a slash line of .251/.330/.542 so far this year.
- Soler has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .409 with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|4-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Arraez Stats
- Luis Arraez has put up 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 15 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .371/.422/.465 slash line so far this season.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rockies
|May. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 23
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rockies
|May. 22
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Giants
|May. 21
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez or other Marlins players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.