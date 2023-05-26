The Colorado Rockies and Alan Trejo, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time out, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo has five doubles and four walks while batting .231.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in 15 of 29 games this year (51.7%), with more than one hit on five occasions (17.2%).
  • In 29 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (27.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 29 games (20.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.267 AVG .262
.267 OBP .295
.300 SLG .357
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 15
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.62 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last appearance came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 38-year-old has a 4.01 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.