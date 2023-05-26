The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elias Díaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with 50 hits and an OBP of .396, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .531.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 15th in slugging.

Diaz is batting .368 with three homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 34 of 43 games this year (79.1%), with more than one hit on 14 occasions (32.6%).

In 14.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 17 games this year (39.5%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (18.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this year (39.5%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 19 21 (87.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 6 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings