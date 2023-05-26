Harold Castro -- with a slugging percentage of .438 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Marlins.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harold Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is batting .264 with six doubles and three walks.

In 17 of 28 games this year (60.7%) Castro has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (14.3%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this season.

Castro has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in five of them (17.9%).

He has scored at least one run eight times this year (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 .333 AVG .176 .320 OBP .237 .417 SLG .206 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 6 RBI 3 3/0 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 16 GP 12 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (58.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings