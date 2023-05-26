Jurickson Profar -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on May 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Marlins.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 12 doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .250.

In 67.4% of his games this year (29 of 43), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (27.9%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 43 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Profar has had at least one RBI in 30.2% of his games this year (13 of 43), with more than one RBI five times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 18 of 43 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 20 17 (73.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%) 7 (30.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

