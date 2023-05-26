Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (22-29) and the New York Mets (26-25) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rockies taking home the win. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-1) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have won in 19, or 46.3%, of the 41 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has won all of its six games in which it was named as at least a +180 moneyline underdog.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (227 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.04) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule