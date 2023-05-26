The New York Mets visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday at 8:40 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Pete Alonso, Elias Diaz and others in this matchup.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Friday, May 26, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Diaz Stats

Diaz has collected 50 hits with 10 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .340/.396/.531 so far this year.

Diaz hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 22 2-for-3 1 1 2 6 0 at Rangers May. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Blackmon Stats

Charlie Blackmon has put up 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He has a slash line of .280/.370/.433 on the season.

Blackmon enters this matchup looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .297 with four doubles, two triples, two walks and four RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers May. 20 2-for-5 1 0 0 3

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

He has two quality starts in seven chances this season.

Scherzer has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Guardians May. 21 6.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Nationals May. 14 5.0 2 1 1 6 2 at Tigers May. 3 3.1 8 6 6 3 1 at Dodgers Apr. 19 3.0 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Padres Apr. 10 5.0 1 0 0 6 3

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 19 home runs, 26 walks and 45 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a .239/.341/.559 slash line on the season.

Alonso hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two home runs, three walks and four RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 10 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 22 walks and 21 RBI (58 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.

He has a slash line of .296/.373/.429 so far this season.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

