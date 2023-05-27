On Saturday, Alan Trejo (coming off going 3-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Verlander. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Mets.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .253 with seven doubles and four walks.
  • Trejo has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with multiple hits on six occasions (20.0%).
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 30 games this year.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.267 AVG .262
.267 OBP .295
.300 SLG .357
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2
Home Away
15 GP 15
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 72 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Verlander gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
