Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Phillies on May 27, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Alec Bohm and others on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday at Truist Park.
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Morton Stats
- The Braves' Charlie Morton (5-4) will make his 10th start of the season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Morton will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 39-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.61), 58th in WHIP (1.414), and 25th in K/9 (9.3).
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|5
|2
|at Rangers
|May. 15
|6.2
|7
|0
|0
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|at Mets
|May. 1
|5.1
|6
|4
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 65 hits with 15 doubles, 11 home runs, 28 walks and 27 RBI. He's also stolen 22 bases.
- He's slashed .323/.409/.562 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 37 RBI (44 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He's slashed .232/.361/.516 on the season.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bohm Stats
- Bohm has 51 hits with nine doubles, six home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .270/.327/.413 so far this year.
- Bohm will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|May. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Braves
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 23
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
