Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Justin Verlander and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks while batting .223.
- Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (30 of 48), with multiple hits six times (12.5%).
- In three games this year, he has homered (6.3%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.3% of his games.
- He has scored in 19 of 48 games (39.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|19
|.268
|AVG
|.182
|.305
|OBP
|.239
|.464
|SLG
|.273
|8
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|10
|13/1
|K/BB
|23/5
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|22
|20 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (45.5%)
|3 (11.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.6%)
|12 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (31.8%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (31.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2 with a 3.60 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 40-year-old has a 3.60 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .198 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.