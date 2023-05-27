Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .244 in his past 10 games, 101 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Justin Verlander on the mound, on May 27 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kris Bryant? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant is hitting .268 with six doubles, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Bryant has gotten a hit in 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (31.9%).
- He has homered in 10.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Bryant has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (13 of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 16 games this season (34.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|24
|15 (65.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (66.7%)
|7 (30.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (33.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (33.3%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- The Mets surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.4 per game).
- Verlander (2-2) takes the mound for the Mets in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.60 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed eight innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 40-year-old has an ERA of 3.60, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .198 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.