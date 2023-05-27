Saturday's game at Coors Field has the Colorado Rockies (22-30) squaring off against the New York Mets (27-25) at 9:10 PM ET (on May 27). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Rockies, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (2-2, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chase Anderson.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rockies 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-5.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 42 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (45.2%) in those games.

Colorado has a win-loss record of 4-12 when favored by +165 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (229 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.02 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule