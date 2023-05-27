The Colorado Rockies (22-30) host the New York Mets (27-25) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-2) to the mound, while Chase Anderson will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-2, 3.60 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (0-0, 1.15 ERA)

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (0-0) pitches first for the Rockies to make his third start of the season.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In four games this season, he has a 1.15 ERA and 3.4 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .204 against him.

Anderson will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.8 frames per outing.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets' Verlander (2-2) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw eight innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.8 walks per nine across four games.

Verlander has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

