Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:25 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Sunday, Alan Trejo (.258 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, two walks and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is batting .253 with eight doubles and four walks.
- Trejo has gotten a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), with more than one hit on six occasions (19.4%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- In nine games this year (29.0%), Trejo has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this year (22.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|.267
|AVG
|.262
|.267
|OBP
|.295
|.300
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|5/0
|K/BB
|11/2
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill (5-3) takes the mound for the Mets in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.32 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.32 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
