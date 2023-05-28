How to Watch the Braves vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Phillies and Alec Bohm take the field at Truist Park against Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.
Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves average 1.7 home runs per game to rank second in MLB action with 86 total home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .460 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.255).
- Atlanta is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.1 runs per game (264 total).
- The Braves rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Braves strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 19 mark in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.69).
- The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.286).
Phillies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Phillies have hit 53 homers this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
- Philadelphia ranks 12th in the majors with a .416 team slugging percentage.
- The Phillies' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
- Philadelphia has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 223 (4.3 per game).
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Phillies rank 22nd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Philadelphia has a 9.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- Philadelphia pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Phillies have a combined WHIP of 1.319 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider (4-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 97 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Strider has five quality starts under his belt this season.
- Strider is looking for his 11th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dylan Covey will make his first start of the season for the Phillies.
- The 31-year-old righty has pitched in relief twice already this year, but will make his first start.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Bobby Miller
|5/24/2023
|Dodgers
|W 4-3
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tony Gonsolin
|5/25/2023
|Phillies
|W 8-5
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Aaron Nola
|5/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Taijuan Walker
|5/27/2023
|Phillies
|L 2-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Zack Wheeler
|5/28/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Dylan Covey
|5/29/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Paul Blackburn
|5/30/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/31/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Jared Shuster
|JP Sears
|6/2/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Merrill Kelly
|6/3/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Tommy Henry
Phillies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Phillies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 4-3
|Home
|Matt Strahm
|Ryne Nelson
|5/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Ranger Suárez
|Zac Gallen
|5/25/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Dylan Dodd
|5/26/2023
|Braves
|W 6-4
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Jared Shuster
|5/27/2023
|Braves
|W 2-1
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Charlie Morton
|5/28/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dylan Covey
|Spencer Strider
|5/30/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ranger Suárez
|Kodai Senga
|5/31/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Aaron Nola
|Carlos Carrasco
|6/1/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Taijuan Walker
|Max Scherzer
|6/2/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Zack Wheeler
|Josiah Gray
|6/3/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|-
|MacKenzie Gore
