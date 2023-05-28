The Colorado Rockies, including Charlie Blackmon and his .541 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .283 with 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 39th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 70th in slugging.

Blackmon is batting .353 with one homer during his last games and is on an eight-game hitting streak.

Blackmon has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (8.5%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

In 15 games this season (31.9%), Blackmon has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (12.8%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 23 of 47 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 22 20 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

