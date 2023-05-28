Elias Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.
Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Discover More About This Game
Elias Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Colorado in OBP (.387), slugging percentage (.519) and total hits (52) this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 19th in the league in slugging.
- In 77.8% of his games this season (35 of 45), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 13.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 18 of 45 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (18 of 45), with two or more runs three times (6.7%).
Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.396
|AVG
|.281
|.415
|OBP
|.369
|.646
|SLG
|.333
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|5
|9/3
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|19
|22 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (26.3%)
|6 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|13 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.69 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (73 total, 1.4 per game).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
