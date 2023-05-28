On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is hitting .250 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
  • Profar has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 45 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • In four games this year, he has homered (8.9%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Profar has picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 19 of 45 games (42.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 18
.259 AVG .188
.333 OBP .296
.397 SLG .362
4 XBH 6
2 HR 3
5 RBI 10
11/7 K/BB 22/11
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 20
19 (76.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (60.0%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (25.0%)
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
2 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (30.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 73 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Megill (5-3) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts through 50 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
