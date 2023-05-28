Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 28
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 4:24 AM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones picked up at least one hit 12 times last season in 28 games played (42.9%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (25.0%).
- He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.4% of his games a year ago (six of 28), Jones picked up an RBI. In three of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- In 21.4% of his games last year (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrendered 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.32 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.32, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .257 batting average against him.
