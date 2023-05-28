Randal Grichuk -- hitting .353 with three doubles, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on May 28 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk has seven doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .351.

In 81.0% of his 21 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has homered in one of 21 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.

In six games this year, Grichuk has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 21 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 13 GP 8 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 6 (46.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings