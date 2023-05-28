Tylor Megill will start for the New York Mets on Sunday against Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET for this final game in a three-game series.

The Rockies have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Mets (-150). New York is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with -105 odds). The over/under for the contest is set at 12.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -150 +125 12.5 -115 -105 -1.5 -105 -115

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Rockies and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

Colorado has entered 32 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 12-20 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 52 opportunities.

The Rockies have an against the spread record of 3-2-0 in five games with a line this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 9-16 11-9 12-21 15-20 8-10

