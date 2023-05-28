You can find player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others on the New York Mets and Colorado Rockies prior to their matchup at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 13 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 19 walks and 21 RBI (49 total hits).

He's slashing .283/.368/.451 so far this season.

Blackmon hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .297 with four doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Mets May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Mets May. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-1 1 0 0 1 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 vs. Marlins May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 1 2

Elias Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Diaz Stats

Elias Diaz has 11 doubles, six home runs, 14 walks and 27 RBI (52 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .333/.387/.519 so far this season.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mets May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 24 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Tylor Megill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Megill Stats

The Mets will hand the ball to Tylor Megill (5-3) for his 11th start of the season.

He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Megill has started 10 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Megill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs May. 23 3.2 6 6 4 5 2 vs. Rays May. 18 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 at Nationals May. 12 5.0 4 2 1 4 4 vs. Rockies May. 6 4.2 6 3 3 4 3 vs. Braves May. 1 5.2 4 3 3 4 3

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has 47 hits with three doubles, 20 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 46 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .239/.339/.558 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Rockies May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Cubs May. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 23 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 61 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, four home runs, 25 walks and 21 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .300/.383/.448 on the season.

Nimmo enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, three triples, three walks and two RBI.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies May. 27 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies May. 26 2-for-2 3 0 0 6 0 at Cubs May. 25 2-for-6 2 0 2 4 0 at Cubs May. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

