The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon and his .472 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon is batting .227 with 14 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 30 of 49 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 34.7% of his games this year (17 of 49), with two or more RBI four times (8.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 of 49 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 25 GP 24 16 (64.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.2%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (45.8%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

