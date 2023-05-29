Charlie Blackmon -- with a slugging percentage of .632 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is hitting .287 with 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 51st in slugging.

Blackmon will look to extend his nine-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.

In 72.9% of his 48 games this season, Blackmon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (five of 48), and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Blackmon has picked up an RBI in 16 games this season (33.3%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (14.6%).

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.4%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 20 .302 AVG .254 .406 OBP .357 .434 SLG .394 5 XBH 6 1 HR 2 6 RBI 7 4/9 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 21 (80.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (27.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (50.0%) 3 (11.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (22.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings