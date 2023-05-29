The Colorado Rockies, including Elias Diaz and his .700 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 52 hits and an OBP of .387 to go with a slugging percentage of .519. All three of those stats are tops among Colorado hitters this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks fourth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Diaz has had a hit in 35 of 45 games this season (77.8%), including multiple hits 15 times (33.3%).

He has homered in six games this season (13.3%), homering in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 18 games this year (40.0%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this season (40.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 .396 AVG .281 .415 OBP .369 .646 SLG .333 6 XBH 3 3 HR 0 13 RBI 5 9/3 K/BB 13/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 19 22 (84.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (26.3%) 6 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings