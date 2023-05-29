The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.139 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .269 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 59th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 32 games this year (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.

Looking at the 48 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.4%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 27.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.3%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 24 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (66.7%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (33.3%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (33.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.3%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.8%)

