Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 29
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mike Moustakas -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas is batting .237 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- Moustakas has picked up a hit in 14 of 30 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in two of 30 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Moustakas has driven home a run in 11 games this year (36.7%), including more than one RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- In 11 games this season (36.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.222
|AVG
|.269
|.333
|OBP
|.323
|.444
|SLG
|.346
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|3
|7/5
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|7 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (1-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.02 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.02 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .281 to his opponents.
