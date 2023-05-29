Randal Grichuk -- hitting .361 with four doubles, two walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the hill, on May 29 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Mets.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: MLB Network

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .366 with nine doubles, a home run and eight walks.

Grichuk has reached base via a hit in 18 games this year (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has hit a home run in only one game this year.

Grichuk has driven in a run in seven games this year (31.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 11 of 22 games this year, and more than once 4 times.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 .500 AVG .273 .563 OBP .333 .643 SLG .455 2 XBH 2 0 HR 1 0 RBI 3 3/2 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 8 11 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%) 7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings