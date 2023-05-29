The Arizona Diamondbacks (30-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-30) will square off on Monday, May 29 at Chase Field, with Ryne Nelson getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Karl Kauffmann taking the hill for the Rockies. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +165 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-200). The over/under is 10 runs for this contest.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Nelson - ARI (1-2, 5.02 ERA) vs Kauffmann - COL (0-2, 9.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Rockies' matchup against the Diamondbacks but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Rockies (+165) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rockies to defeat the Diamondbacks with those odds, and the Rockies emerge with the victory, you'd get back $26.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 13 out of the 21 games, or 61.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 66.7%.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have come away with 21 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Rockies have won five of 17 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kris Bryant 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+155) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Rockies, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +25000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.