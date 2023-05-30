Kris Bryant Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:24 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- with an on-base percentage of .286 in his past 10 games, 62 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 30 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.
- Bryant has recorded a hit in 32 of 49 games this year (65.3%), including 15 multi-hit games (30.6%).
- Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in five of them (10.2%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has driven in a run in 13 games this season (26.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 36.7% of his games this season (18 of 49), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.1%) he has scored more than once.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|21
|.308
|AVG
|.296
|.410
|OBP
|.360
|.538
|SLG
|.395
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|6
|RBI
|7
|7/7
|K/BB
|20/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|16 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|7 (29.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (32.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.0%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (20.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Diamondbacks are sending Gallen (6-2) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts through 66 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.97), 11th in WHIP (1.020), and 20th in K/9 (10.1).
