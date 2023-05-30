The Arizona Diamondbacks (31-23) will look to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. when they host Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (24-31) at Chase Field on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are listed as -250 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rockies (+200). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (6-2, 2.97 ERA) vs Kyle Freeland - COL (4-5, 3.86 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 22 games this season and won 14 (63.6%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 3-1 over the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 45 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (46.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer four times, losing every contest.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+240) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+195)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.