The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .253.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 43rd in slugging.
  • McMahon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .600 with four homers.
  • In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.
  • McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 45.1% of his games this year (23 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 21
.283 AVG .152
.328 OBP .239
.491 SLG .304
7 XBH 7
2 HR 2
9 RBI 7
25/4 K/BB 24/9
0 SB 2
Home Away
26 GP 25
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.49 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gallen (6-2 with a 2.97 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.97 ERA ranks 15th, 1.020 WHIP ranks 11th, and 10.1 K/9 ranks 20th.
