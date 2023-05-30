The Colorado Rockies, including Ryan McMahon (.351 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 23 walks while hitting .253.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 87th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 85th and he is 43rd in slugging.

McMahon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .600 with four homers.

In 32 of 51 games this year (62.7%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (21.6%).

He has hit a home run in 15.7% of his games this season, and 3.7% of his plate appearances.

McMahon has picked up an RBI in 37.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.

In 45.1% of his games this year (23 of 51), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .283 AVG .152 .328 OBP .239 .491 SLG .304 7 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 7 25/4 K/BB 24/9 0 SB 2 Home Away 26 GP 25 17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (48.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings