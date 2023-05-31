Alan Trejo is back in action for the Colorado Rockies against Tommy Henry and the Arizona DiamondbacksMay 31 at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Mets.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is batting .253 with eight doubles and four walks.
  • Trejo has had a hit in 17 of 31 games this season (54.8%), including multiple hits six times (19.4%).
  • In 31 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in nine games this season (29.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 31 games (22.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
.267 AVG .262
.267 OBP .295
.300 SLG .357
1 XBH 4
0 HR 0
6 RBI 3
5/0 K/BB 11/2
0 SB 2
16 GP 15
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.43 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 63 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
