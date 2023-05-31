After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Tommy Henry) at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar has 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 walks while batting .243.

Profar has reached base via a hit in 33 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.

He has gone deep in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.2% of his games this season, Profar has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 48 games (41.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 .259 AVG .188 .333 OBP .296 .397 SLG .362 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 10 11/7 K/BB 22/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 22 20 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (59.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%) 13 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (31.8%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.1%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings