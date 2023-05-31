The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry

Tommy Henry TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has six doubles, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .263.

In 66.0% of his games this season (33 of 50), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 50), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (26.0%), Bryant has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (36.0%), including three multi-run games (6.0%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 21 .308 AVG .296 .410 OBP .360 .538 SLG .395 6 XBH 4 3 HR 2 6 RBI 7 7/7 K/BB 20/7 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 16 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (65.4%) 7 (29.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 9 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (7.7%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (19.2%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings