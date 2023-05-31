Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Diamondbacks - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Tommy Henry and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Tommy Henry
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate (2022)
- Jones hit .244 with five doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- Jones picked up a base hit in 12 of 28 games last season (42.9%), with at least two hits in seven of those games (25.0%).
- Logging a plate appearance in 28 games a season ago, he hit two home runs.
- Jones drove in a run in 21.4% of his 28 games last year, with more than one RBI in 10.7% of them (three). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 21.4% of his games last season (six of 28), he scored at least one run, and in three (10.7%) he scored more than once.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.143
|AVG
|.314
|.211
|OBP
|.375
|.171
|SLG
|.510
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|8
|19/3
|K/BB
|12/5
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks had a collective 7.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Henry gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the lefty threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while allowing just one hit.
- In seven games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.50, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .258 against him.
