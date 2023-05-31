Wednesday's game between the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks securing the victory. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 31.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Dinelson Lamet (1-1, 13.50 ERA).

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (bookmakers set spreads in three of those matchups).

The Rockies have been victorious in 21, or 45.7%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won nine of 29 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (256 total), Colorado is the 12th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.20) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule