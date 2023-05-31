How to Watch the Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tommy Henry gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Chase Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 47 home runs as a team.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .411 this season.
- The Rockies rank sixth in MLB with a .262 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 256 (4.6 per game).
- The Rockies have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).
- The Rockies rank 17th with an average of 8.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.20 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dinelson Lamet will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 30-year-old right-hander will make his first start after pitching in relief 12 times this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Mets
|L 5-2
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Max Scherzer
|5/27/2023
|Mets
|W 10-7
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Justin Verlander
|5/28/2023
|Mets
|W 11-10
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Ryne Nelson
|5/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-1
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Zac Gallen
|5/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Tommy Henry
|6/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Zach Davies
|6/2/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Jordan Lyles
|6/3/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Karl Kauffmann
|Daniel Lynch
|6/4/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Brady Singer
|6/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Alex Wood
