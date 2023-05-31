Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-23) will host Elias Diaz and the Colorado Rockies (24-32) at Chase Field on Wednesday, May 31, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-165). Arizona is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game is set at 10 runs.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Tommy Henry - ARI (2-1, 4.50 ERA) vs Dinelson Lamet - COL (1-1, 13.50 ERA)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 23 games this season and won 15 (65.2%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a 7-1 record (winning 87.5% of their games).

Arizona has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and won every time.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 46 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (45.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have been victorious nine times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Kris Bryant 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+165) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+225)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.